Local theater celebrates ‘Doctor Strange 2’ with incredible Scarlet Witch tribute

Now that's how you celebrate the House of M.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is out worldwide, but few places have celebrated the latest MCU release like this theatre.

In a post to the Marvel Studios Reddit, one theatergoer shared their local venue’s promotional display, highlighting Scarlet Witch’s comic book origins.

The creation looks to have showcased the inside of Wanda’s Westview home with House of M painted onto its walls. This pays homage to the 2005 comic book run of the same name from which Doctor Strange 2 adapted some of its plot.

Image via Reddit

In House of M, Scarlet Witch attempts to alter reality so that she can bring back her lost children, similar to the character’s plot in the recently released film. This run is where the popular “no more mutants” panel originates from, as Wanda attempted to erase future mutants from the Marvel Comics universe.

The display includes a lifesized Scarlet Witch model equipped with a movie-accurate outfit. The creation is rounded out with lighting and additions to provide the implication of Wanda using her powers.

Fans who have seen the movie will understand the similarities between Doctor Strange 2 and the House of M comic book limited series. However, all 8 issues are available physically or digitally for those who haven’t read the series.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is out in theaters worldwide.