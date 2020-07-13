Logan Star Dafne Keen Says She’d Love To Play X-23 Again In The MCU

2017’s Logan is rightly regarded as one of the best things to come out of Fox’s X-Men franchise. Hugh Jackman and Patrick Stewart turned in arguably their finest performances in the series as Wolverine and Professor X, and even more impressively, young actress Dafne Keen managed to more than hold her own, often stealing the scene, opposite her two experienced co-stars. So, it’s no surprise that fans would love to see her return as Laura AKA X-23, Logan’s clone daughter.

And it turns out Keen herself is just as, er, keen to come back as well. The English actress recently chatted with ComicBook.com and was asked whether she would be up for hopping back over to the Marvel universe in order to take on the mantle of Wolverine from her on-screen pops. Her answer was short but to the point. “Yes, definitely. 100 percent,” Keen said.

Of course, it’s not yet known how Marvel will bring the X-Men into the MCU, but it’s widely believed they’ll reboot Wolverine and replace Jackman. Given the Australian star’s long shadow, though, it might be smarter to do a softer relaunch and continue on with the story of Laura continuing on Logan’s heroic path. They’re already bringing Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool into the franchise, so why not do the same with Laura?

Marvel is clearly aiming to increase the number of female heroes in their universe, given the arrivals of Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk and Jane Foster’s Thor in the near future, and Logan‘s X-23 would fit right in with that policy. In fact, there’s nothing stopping them moving forward with both Laura and Wolverine in separate sub-franchises if they wanted. As said above, though, it’s difficult to say right now what Kevin Feige and company have got planned for the mutants and for the time being, we’ll just have to wait and see what they decide.