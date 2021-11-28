‘Loki’ and ‘Doctor Strange 2’ writer caught up in online controversy
Michael Waldron appeared out of nowhere to become one of Disney’s new favorite collaborators, with the Emmy-winning former Rick and Morty writer and creator of Starz wrestling drama Heels now under a first-look development deal with the Mouse House.
After serving as the creator and lead writer of streaming series Loki, Waldron was then brought on to rewrite Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness when Sam Raimi replaced Scott Derrickson as director, while he’s also been tasked with penning the Star Wars blockbuster set to be produced by Kevin Feige.
However, there’s been a storm brewing around him after he became the latest high-profile industry figure to see old tweets dredged up and used for ammunition. As you can see from some of the reactions below, fans are shocked that one of the MCU’s key players for Phase Four has such a troubling online history.
For the most part these social media scandals tend to blow over, even if James Gunn was initially fired from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 for something similar. However, it was a rocky road to get to the point where he was rehired, and Waldron doesn’t have quite the same cache as Gunn in the eyes of the MCU fanbase, so we’ll have to wait and see if they end up being just as forgiving in the long run.