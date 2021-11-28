‘Loki’ and ‘Doctor Strange 2’ writer caught up in online controversy

Michael Waldron appeared out of nowhere to become one of Disney’s new favorite collaborators, with the Emmy-winning former Rick and Morty writer and creator of Starz wrestling drama Heels now under a first-look development deal with the Mouse House.

After serving as the creator and lead writer of streaming series Loki, Waldron was then brought on to rewrite Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness when Sam Raimi replaced Scott Derrickson as director, while he’s also been tasked with penning the Star Wars blockbuster set to be produced by Kevin Feige.

However, there’s been a storm brewing around him after he became the latest high-profile industry figure to see old tweets dredged up and used for ammunition. As you can see from some of the reactions below, fans are shocked that one of the MCU’s key players for Phase Four has such a troubling online history.

Oh here we go again a bunch of fucking nutjobs are digging up a ten year old tweet as if people never change… https://t.co/lN36YnGOFj — Ava // kate bishop murder me era (@DuoGetsRekt) November 27, 2021

Michael Waldron is so gross and those tweets are literally so creepy and deranged my skin is crawling — SANA ☃️ (jada’s version) (@lokivisions) November 27, 2021

“we’re in the worst timeline” WRONG the worst timeline is where 2011 michael waldron time travels to 2021 and dates 2021 michael waldron — Charlie (@nbyChaos) November 27, 2021

I have a feeling Michael Waldron will tweet " some are harassing me bcs of what I tweeted 10 years ago " — vialwen ᱬ evil era (@vialwen) November 27, 2021

tw/ inappropriate comment about a minor

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

–@michaelwaldron deleting things doesnt make them disappear mefears pic.twitter.com/3ZByke9EVT — rose | druig’s doormat (@rosessinn) November 27, 2021

It really hurts me that Marvel would let Michael Waldron's bigotry slide like they did with Simu Liu's — RAIN || Ineffable Husbands 😇😈 (@loki_friggasonn) November 27, 2021

New Loki Character Posters Reveal A Multitude Of Variants 1 of 6

Click to skip









MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

did someone just protect Michael Waldron in my replies? about the tweet where he made a suggestive comment about a minor… pic.twitter.com/csYtN5bRZe — vialwen ᱬ evil era (@vialwen) November 28, 2021

@michaelwaldron you might have deleted that tweet but the internet is forever you pervert — festive rea | kate bishop’s pr manager (@reatatouiIIe) November 28, 2021

You know what's weird about that Michael Waldron quote? It's not even funny, like there's no real joke there. It's just a weird, off-hand statement about finding a 15 year old sexy. Like, what the fuck even is that? — OccultSlut ⚙️🐍 (@WantonHeathenry) November 28, 2021

just because the culture was different during this time when it was tweeted doesn’t mean it was appropriate. very weird @michaelwaldron pic.twitter.com/LOzKEIE9UY — 𝖬. (@fixedata) November 28, 2021

What "Michael Waldron thing"?!



If you're referring to the old tweets that Loki haters have been dragging up then, yes, it is a big yikes. Fucking losers have nothing better to do with their time so they try and ruin the careers of people they don't even know. — Jamie (@JamJamGaGa) November 28, 2021

ATTENTION PLEASE

> Fire michael waldron petition <https://t.co/C1MIfEpXFt — Anna ❤️‍🔥४ (@_loki_loves_you) November 28, 2021

For the most part these social media scandals tend to blow over, even if James Gunn was initially fired from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 for something similar. However, it was a rocky road to get to the point where he was rehired, and Waldron doesn’t have quite the same cache as Gunn in the eyes of the MCU fanbase, so we’ll have to wait and see if they end up being just as forgiving in the long run.