‘Loki’ director shares reaction to ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

Thor: Love and Thunder is beginning its global rollout today, and for some special guests, there have been opportunities to see the film early, one of which was attended by Loki director Kate Herron.

The director is best known for her work helming all six episodes of Loki’s first season, along her contributions to Netflix’s hit comedy Sex Education. Taking to social media, Herron shared her thoughts on the new Thor film and fortunately, it’s a resounding thumbs up.

Herron didn’t spoil anything from the film, but she did share how it evoked plenty of emotion during its almost two-hour runtime.

No spoilers just here to say go watch @TaikaWaititi #thorloveandthunder because it was great fun ⚡️ I laughed. I cried. Laughed again. pic.twitter.com/5Y24uok6E9 — Kate Herron (@iamkateherron) July 5, 2022

While Herron crafted some of the most beloved MCU content so far in Loki, she won’t be returning for the series’ second season. The Asardian trickster has a rich history alongside his brother Thor, but Tom Hiddleston seemingly won’t be appearing in the God of Thunder’s fourth solo adventure.

Chris Hemsworth previously joked when speaking to CinemaBlend that Hiddleston said he didn’t want to come back for the sequel, anyway.

“He didn’t want to be involved. He said ‘I hate all of you, and in particular me,’ and I was like, that’s a shame. And that’s it. I mean, how many times can we kill him? We love Tom. We love Tom. Yeah. But he’s dead. Not him, but the character of Loki.”

While we won’t see Loki in Thor: Love and Thunder, the character will be back for a second season on the small screen soon. Currently, there is no official release date, but Loki season two is expected to land on Disney Plus in 2023.