Loki Will Reportedly Have A Bigger Role In Future MCU Movies

Death has never been an obstacle that comic book movies have struggled to overcome, so it isn’t surprising that Tom Hiddleston’s Loki will be headlining his own Disney Plus series despite being killed off in the opening scene of Avengers: Infinity War. Obviously, there’s a narrative loophole making it happen, with the show following the 2012 version of the character that escaped from Endgame‘s time heist with the Tesseract, but still, the God of Mischief will indeed return.

Not only that, but with the Marvel Cinematic Universe set to introduce the multiverse as soon as Spider-Man 3 and Loki already confirmed to have a time travel element, speculation has been rife that the fan favorite could make a surprise appearance in the main timeline as well and prove to be a thorn in his brother’s side once again in Thor: Love and Thunder. After all, the bickering siblings may have made their peace with each other, but 2012’s Loki is still very much a villain.

Loki Returns In Epic Doctor Strange And The Multiverse Of Madness Fan Poster 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

We’ll have to wait and see what happens on that front, but insider Daniel Richtman is now claiming that Hiddleston’s character is set to have a much bigger role across the MCU’s upcoming slate of movies. Unfortunately, he doesn’t say anything more than that, but the actor has already suited up for three Thor films and three Avengers epics, and while he’s yet to stop by and play in anyone else’s sandbox, given that he’s in possession of the Tesseract, the Asgardian trickster could literally appear anywhere.

That being said, the most likely destination outside of Love and Thunder would probably be Eternals given the cosmic ties between the titular team and Loki. Unfortunately, though, we won’t be finding out for a while yet, as we’re still waiting on Black Widow to kick off Phase Four. But as a prequel set after the events of Captain America: Civil War, it would be safe to assume that Hiddleston won’t be involved in that one.