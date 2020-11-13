Loki Will Reportedly Try To Kill One Of The Avengers When He Returns

Tom Hiddleston’s Loki has enjoyed a character arc throughout his tenure as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe that could modestly be described as a rollercoaster. Despite betraying his brother and trying to kill him on numerous occasions, the siblings always seemed to work out their differences in the end, unless of course the God of Mischief was attempting to usurp the throne of Asgard or enslave Earth with the assistance of Thanos and the Chitauri.

Loki had almost become a tragic figure when he was killed off for what appeared to be the final time in Avengers: Infinity War, using his last moments to try and redeem himself once more before being struck down by the Mad Titan. Of course, thanks to Earth’s Mightiest Heroes botching the 2012 stage of Endgame‘s time heist, an alternate version of the trickster is now out there with the Tesseract in tow, and we’ll find out what he’s got in store when his solo series arrives on Disney Plus.

Tom Hiddleston Returns As The God Of Mischief In First Loki Set Photos 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Beyond that, though, we’ve heard from our sources this week – the same ones that told us Thor: Love and Thunder would be adapting Jane Foster’s cancer storyline months before Natalie Portman confirmed it, and that the Guardians of the Galaxy will cameo in the film – that Loki is set to show up in his brother’s fourth solo outing and will revert to his old tricks by trying to kill him at some point.

Because this is the 2012 version of the character that’s still inherently evil, present day Thor will presumably be overjoyed to see the antihero, only to swiftly realize that he isn’t the same person who nobly sacrificed himself the last time they saw each other. And while you could make the argument that the God of Thunder’s franchise has already had more than enough Loki, the idea of him hailing from an alternate timeline in Love and Thunder would at least allow for a fresh twist on their well-worn dynamic.