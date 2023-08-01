‘Look, you’re gonna have to debrief me into this’: ‘Deadpool 3’ star admits even people paid by the MCU have no idea what’s going on

There’s no rule that says you have to be aware of the ins and outs of canon before boarding the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but the Multiverse Saga has been tying itself in knots making a mockery of a timeline that was at one time fairly simple to follow, so Deadpool 3 newcomer Emma Corrin never really stood a chance.

If fans who’ve been diligently following every feature film and Disney Plus exclusive are often left scratching their heads – something that was exacerbated tenfold by Secret Invasion – then what chance does somebody who has no knowledge of the superhero sandbox stand diving headfirst into an irreverent multiversal adventure?

The good news for Corrin is that they don’t seem to mind, after they revealed to Empire that even being asked to sign on for the biggest game in town is enough.

“Hands up, I’m not a Marvel person. I’ve watched Spider-Man and Black Panther. I was like, ‘Look, you’re gonna have to debrief me into this.’ It’s such an intricate world. There’s so much to it, it’s an absolute mind-fuck. All the language and the Easter Eggs, and this person is related to that person who did this, and this person came back and this person’s dead… it’s amazing. I really understand why it means as much as it does to so many people. It’s a phenomenon, and I feel really lucky to be part of it. Especially Deadpool, because I love the fact that it’s self-aware, and critical of its own inner-workings.”

Another positive for the actor is that they’re working alongside Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, who know a thing or two about Marvel’s many realities. Deadpool 3 will also shatter many more walls than the fourth, so Corrin’s absence of in-depth expertise won’t be a problem when their unnamed villain begins wreaking havoc.