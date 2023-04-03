Looks like Lady Gaga is getting her own iconic staircase moment in ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’

When you think of Todd Phillip’s slow-burning and phenomenal Joker movie from 2019, there’s likely a small handful of scenes seared into your memory that spring to the fore when it is mentioned. Perhaps it’s Arthur’s “You get what you (heck)ing deserve!” speech at the climax. Or, chances are, it’s the film’s poster moment – as the titular Joker dances his way down a set of stairs.

Well, it looks like Joaquin Phoenix’s co-star for the sequel Joker: Folie à Deux, Lady Gaga (as Harley Quinn), will be getting her own moment to dance, and even sing her way down what looks like that same staircase, if behind-the-scenes footage from the set of the film makes its way into the final cut. Obviously, if you want your viewing experience of the film to remain untainted when it arrives in theaters, you should probably refrain from watching the below clip, or reading any further:

In the above footage, shot from a distance and likely from behind a barricade, we can see someone who looks (or at least very much sounds) like Lady Gaga singing and dancing her way down the stairs before being swarmed by police officers. We’re hypothesizing this could be some sort of fever dream sequence, as the officers don’t apprehend or even interrupt the Born This Way singer’s sequence.

It seems like Lady Gaga will be making good use of her talent as a musician and vocalist in the upcoming Joker sequel, with this being the second instance in a matter of days of Gaga being heard singing on the set by the general public.