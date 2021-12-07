Looks like ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ is getting one more trailer

We’re in the final stretch before Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theaters later this month, but until then, it seems fans will have one last look at the film as part of a new trailer.

So far we’ve seen two full trailers for the highly anticipated Spider-Man sequel, and each has showcased a ton more of what fans can expect from the film, including appearances from a ton of important characters.

According to the British Board of Film Certification (BBFC), Spider-Man: No Way Home will receive a final trailer on Dec. 15, 2021, the same day the film launches in the United Kingdom. This trailer is detailed to run for around two minutes; however, there are no details of how much new footage the trailer will showcase.

Given its close proximity to the film’s release, we will likely see some new footage in the trailer, however, it’s unlikely there will be any further “massive” reveals. This means that if Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire’s cameos are to be in the film— which all signs point to being the case, you’ll have to watch it in theatres to check it out.

It is worth noting that Sony hasn’t confirmed that there will be a third Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer prior to the launch of the film and that this new BBFC listing is the only indication of its existence.

Spider-Man: No Way Home will premiere in the UK and some other countries on Dec. 15; however, those in the United States will need to wait until its wider release on Dec. 17. You can purchase tickets to see the film on-screen now.

Source: TheDirect