Happy Thanksgiving, everyone! Now that the day is here, you’ve got the food sorted and the family’s all here, but what are you going to watch? It turns out that for some people, it’s tradition to revisit the Lord of the Rings trilogy around this time of year. But, for others, it’s only acceptable to watch Peter Jackson’s iconic fantasy saga at Christmas instead. This debate has been raging on social media for years, and now the holidays have rolled around once more, the argument is back yet again.

Some folks feel very strongly that LotR is a Christmas tradition…

My coworker is watching all the LotR movies for Thanksgiving.



What a loser.



Everyone knows you do the marathon during Christmas. — ChloeVol.2 (@Chloevol2) November 23, 2021

… While other folks watch them every Thanksgiving.

mom started a thanksgiving tradition of marathoning them years ago so — ethan (@eth_nth) November 24, 2021

On the other hand, maybe they’re best suited for the period between Thanksgiving and Christmas?

Everyone knows you do LOTR after Thanksgiving but before Christmas. — Josh Ethier (@josh_ethier) November 20, 2021

But then others think LotR has to be a Thanksgiving watch ’cause of all the food.

No no, this is absolutely incorrect.



LotR is for Thanksgiving because of Hobbits and their love of food.



Harry Potter is for Christmas because all of the Christmas scenes in the first few movies.



Obviously. — 💀 Skeleton Chauffeur 💀 (@midnightbex) November 24, 2021

Wait, why do we have to choose one way or the other?

Plot twist: watch them in the summer.

Some people thought they were just, y’know, movie movies.

This is the first I've heard of them being either. https://t.co/Q8IHL1Ea7e — Hsien-Ko Month is Over 🙁 (@KiwiLeSurvivant) November 25, 2021

The debate’s been reignited this year by Polygon sharing a piece that aims to settle the argument for good. After weighing up the merits of rewatching LotR on Thanksgiving or Christmas, the article pitches the idea that the actual best time to watch them is on New Year. And some fans are liking that concept.

Well now I know how I’m spending New Years Eve https://t.co/0tPE67T29L — Clarysta in the Simulation (@ClarystaInSun) November 24, 2021

Whatever your personal preference, you’ll definitely want to revisit the Middle Earth saga at some point over the next few months, in advance of Amazon’s Lord of the Rings TV series. The reimagining of J.R.R. Tolkien’s beloved universe, which is set to go down as the most expensive show ever made, is scheduled to premiere in September 2022.

The Lord of the Rings trilogy — both the theatrical and extended editions — can currently be streamed on HBO Max.