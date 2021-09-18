Lost Boys Movie In The Works After Pilot For TV Series Fails To Receive Green Light

There’s a lot of magic within the vampire movie genre, and we’re not talking about the kind of magic you’re thinking. The vampires in this upcoming film don’t really do the whole magic thing; they’re more the bloodthirsty undead type than the spells and magic happenings type.

The magic we’re talking about is the depth within the genre. There are movies like Interview with the Vampire and Dracula, then there are sagas like Twilight and a slew of films in between. There are stories that will terrify you and ones that center on romance, there are the scary vampires and the ones that…sparkle; and there are audiences for all of them.

One of the most classic vampire films is The Lost Boys, and it looks like there’s about to be a modern spin on the tale we all know and love.

The original storyline follows two brothers who move with their mother to live with their grandpa in California. The brothers immediately begin hanging out at a boardwalk and before long, find themselves mixed in with separate groups of locals. Sam finds himself becoming acquainted with vampire hunters while Michael finds himself acquainted with a different crowd.

After a night out with his new friends, Michael wakes up feeling — and looking quite different. He impulsively attacks his brother and that’s when Sam realizes that Michael is turning into a vampire. They’re led through a world they couldn’t have imagined as Sam tries to help save Michael.

With some classics, a remake seems almost impossible, and The Lost Boys seemed like an untouchable film until recently. The idea of a Lost Boys series was pitched, but ultimately not picked up, by the CW. Now, a movie idea is being greenlit by Warner Brothers as noted by The Hollywood Reporter.

While fans don’t know much about the film right now, two names are already attached to the project; Noah Jupe and Jaeden Martell. It’s being directed by Jonathan Entwistle and Randy McKinnon who is also writing the new version of The Lost Boys.

We’ll keep you up to date as more information becomes available, and we have to admit, this is a reboot we’re really looking forward to.