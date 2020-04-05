Home / movies

The Internet Is Outraged At Louis C.K.’s New Comedy Special

While there are a handful of powerful Hollywood figures who are currently serving jail time after allegations of sexual harassment and assault came to light during the #MeToo movement – namely, Harvey Weinstein and Bill Cosby – there are also a few celebs whose careers have essentially been put on hold or canceled as a result of the allegations levied against them.

One of the more high-profile ones who fits into the latter category is comedian and actor Louis C.K., who was accused by multiple women of masturbating in front of them in small, closed-off settings (such as in hotel rooms or on phone calls). Not long after these allegations came to light, Louis admitted that they were true and issued an apology. Still, it wasn’t long before he was dropped from a handful of upcoming projects; his feature film I Love You, Daddy was shelved and FX terminated their business with C.K.’s production company, effectively putting an end to the critically acclaimed series Louie. 

However, after laying low for a bit, Louis returned to performing comedy shows in the second half of 2018, which was met with both support and disdain from fellow comedians. Just yesterday, though, C.K. made waves thanks to his brand new comedy special, which he made available on his personal website for $7.99.

Of course, some aren’t happy about its release, presumably because they feel his comeback is a bit premature. But C.K. has since addressed the aforementioned allegations, issuing a statement which can be read below:

I feel like there are two kinds of people in this world. One kind needs to laugh when things get shitty. In fact, the shittier things get, the more serious, the more dark the more terrifying, the more dangerous and dire anything is, the more important it is to laugh in The midst of it and often directly in its face.

These people believe it’s no coincidence that human beings have survived despite our fragile hairless bodies, through the most difficult of times And that we are the only species, besides ladybugs, Who laugh at life.

The other kind of people feel that it’s important to put aside laughter in times of difficulty and give serious And painful things the respect and the silence due to them. And to bow their heads to the tragic and to show kindness to people who are afraid and hurting by not making light of their fears or pain.

I don’t think that either one of these kinds of people is right over the other. I can only say that I belong to the first group.

I Love and respect many members of the latter group And I can’t stand many members Of my own.

Anyway, for those who need to laugh, I hope my new show will help.

For those of you that can’t laugh right now I just wish you all the peace you can grab in this shitty shitty time.

Despite his candidness, however, the release of his new comedy special has still drawn the ire of many and down below you’ll see just a sampling of what folks are saying on Twitter:

Louis CK

A few others, meanwhile, have instead opted to poke fun at how quick some Twitter users were to voice their opinions about the new special.

If one thing’s clear, it’s that the internet might never reach a consensus on whether or not Louis C.K. deserves to return to the world of stand-up comedy. But if you feel like giving his new special a watch, you can do so over on his official website.

