Lucasfilm Has Changed The Star Wars Timeline Again

As the Star Wars franchise grows and grows, the timeline of the universe’s history has to change and change. Recently, Lucasfilm established the High Republic era, a new epoch of the Star Wars galaxy that’s set between the Old Republic and the fall of the Republic/rise of the Empire. We’ve yet to fully dig into this era as the High Republic multimedia initiative will properly get going in 2021. But Lucasfilm has already altered its timeline.

According to Culture Crave’s Star Wars Facts & News page, Lucasfilm has confirmed that there are only “50 years between the end of The High Republic era and ‘The Phantom Menace’.” This is a switch-up from the fact that it was previously revealed that this era concluded around 100 years before Anakin Skywalker arrived on the scene.

Lucasfilm confirms there are only 50 years between the end of The High Republic era and 'The Phantom Menace' (via Star Wars Weibo) pic.twitter.com/QQ8bIodVjr — Star Wars Facts & News (@SWTweets) December 20, 2020

If you’ve been keeping up with the latest SW news, it’s easy to guess why Lucasfilm has made this change now. One of the many TV series just announced to be on the way to Disney Plus is The Acolyte, from Russian Doll co-creator Leslye Headland, which is explore the emergence of the Dark Side at the tail-end of the High Republic era. This has led to reports that a young Sheev Palpatine will appear in the show, along with his fabled mentor Darth Plagueis.

As per the previous timeline, though, this wouldn’t have made sense as Palpatine wouldn’t have been alive at the end of the High Republic. However, moving the era’s end forward 50 years allows for the show to use the character. It hasn’t been officially confirmed that the future Emperor will be featured in the series, then, but this timeline update definitely adds more fuel to the flames.

It’ll be interesting to see unfold, as fans have always been fascinated by the hinted-at history between Palpatine and Plagueis the Wise. Star Wars: The Acolyte has yet to receive a release date, but it’s probably safe to assume it’s due in 2022.