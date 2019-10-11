Lucasfilm Developing A Solo Film For Daisy Ridley’s Rey

In the smaller picture, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will bring to an end the trilogy J.J. Abrams set off in 2015’s The Force Awakens. But of course, in the bigger picture, the film will also close out the Skywalker saga that the Star Wars franchise has revolved around for over 40 years.

This historic occasion may be our last chance to see some of our favorite characters on the big screen – especially the older ones. But the news may not be all bad, folks.

According to sources close to We Got This Covered – the same ones who told us back in May about Ewan McGregor’s return as Obi-Wan Kenobi as well as Palpatine’s connection to an important character in the upcoming film, which has since been confirmed by Making Star Wars – Disney and Lucasfilm are in the early stages of developing a solo project that’ll revolve around Rey, the Jakku scavenger and rising Jedi played by Daisy Ridley.

The movie will be set after the events of The Rise of Skywalker and deal with the aftermath of how that film affects Rey’s lineage. Of course, because we don’t know what’ll happen come December, we can’t speculate on any of those plot details just yet. But we can assume that if a whole film will be dedicated to the character, then things won’t be all bright for Rey.

In terms of supporting characters, we don’t know if any of Rey’s familiar compadres will be joining her on her next venture. With that said, the House of Mouse is apparently looking to have Abrams return to the director’s chair for the solo film, but it’s unclear yet if he’s interested in signing on.

So, while we sit and anxiously await the arrival of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, why don’t you let us know your thoughts about this proposed project. Is a Rey movie something you’d want to see? Or do you think and hope her story will end in theaters on December 20th? Sound off below and let us know.