Some movie fans are letting their vivid imaginations run wild, and arriving at some intriguing conclusions about a certain epic space opera.

Creepy_Inflation shared a sizzling hot take in the r/FanTheories subreddit, with the caption, “Willow and Star Wars are connected.”

The OP flexed their powers of deduction pointing out that both films are owned by Lucasfilm and Disney, and there are also some similarities between the concept of magic in Willow and the Force in the Star Wars saga. They argued that the realm in which Willow takes place exists somewhere off the grid in the Galactic Republic. The OP’s coup de grâce was their argument that Warwick Davis has been a regular fixture in a galaxy far, far away, and his casting as the leading role of Willow confirms the theory.

However, Voivoivoi183 managed to rain on the OP’s parade by shared that Willow material was once featured at StarWars.com as part of the Star Wars universe. However, this turned out to be a gag.

Another Redditor called saveyboy ridiculed the OPs fan theory with an ironic post suggesting that Willow’s magical powers included inter-dimensional time travel, making him able to appear in the domains of Star Wars and Harry Potter at will.

The fact is that both films were conceptualized by George Lucas and share a number of plot points. For example, both are centered around a main character who is believed to be a “Chosen One”. That said, there has never been any official confirmation that Willow is part of the Star Wars canon. While the film is referenced a number of times in Star Wars, the Wookiepedia confirms that StarWars.com added details about Willow to its database as an April Fool’s joke in 2006 – a joke that was repeated again in 2008.