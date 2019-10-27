Lucasfilm Has More Plans For Snoke, Andy Serkis Likely To Return

The death of Snoke in Star Wars: The Last Jedi remains among the most polarizing developments from a movie that didn’t lack for moments to get the fans arguing, not least because the Supreme Leader met his end before we really got a chance to explore his backstory.

Of course, many of the film’s defenders (including director Rian Johnson) will point to the Original Trilogy’s Emperor Palpatine as an example of a Star Wars villain who died before his origins were explained. But just as old Sheev’s background was eventually fleshed out in the Prequel Trilogy, sources close to We Got This Covered – the same ones who told us Ewan McGregor was returning as Obi-Wan back in May, and that an Aladdin sequel is in development, which has since been confirmed – have suggested that Snoke may too have his own story told somewhere down the line.

Specifically, what we’re hearing is that Lucasfilm now wants to bring back Snoke in future movies or TV shows that would provide some insight on the origins of this mysterious figure. What’s more, if and when it happens, it’s believed that Andy Serkis is likely to reprise his role.

Though it could be a long wait before Lucasfilm offers any official confirmation on this intel, the Star Wars franchise has long been in the business of exploring the origins and further adventures of the saga’s supporting players, and that goes especially for the Disney era.

In the next couple of years, for instance, we can expect a series of Disney Plus shows that fill in the blanks for Obi-Wan Kenobi and Cassian Andor, among other familiar figures. With that in mind, it’s easy to imagine Lucasfilm finding somewhere to include Snoke, but in the meantime, perhaps Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker can tell us a little more about the Supreme Leader when the film hits theaters on December 20th.