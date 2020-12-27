Lucasfilm Reportedly Plans To Feature Darth Plagueis In Future Star Wars Project

Did you ever hear The Tragedy of Darth Plagueis the Wise?

Of course you have, every self-respecting Star Wars fan has heard Chancellor Palpatine’s monologue a thousand times before and they’ve definitely seen the thousands upon thousands of memes that it spawned, while there’s more than a few who can quote the entire thing from start to finish and perfectly mimic every single syllable.

If anything, the scene from Revenge of the Sith is more well-known than Plagueis himself in terms of Star Wars canon, with the first mention of him in Episode III leading to a greatly increased presence in the expanded universe. Plagueis retrospectively became integral in young Sheev Palpatine’s transformation into the nefarious Darth Sidious, and it’s a backstory that a lot of longtime fans would love to see play out in live-action.

Well, that’s exactly what insider Daniel Richtman is claiming, after he intimated that Lucasfilm are planning to use Darth Plagueis in a future Star Wars project. The tipster goes on to say that he would appear in a similar vein to how his apprentice was used in The Rise of Skywalker, which could be construed as having him return from the dead with absolutely no explanation whatsoever and the audience just takes it for granted.

The best way to finally bring Darth Plagueis into the mythology would be as part of Leslye Headland’s The Acolyte, which is something Richtman already claimed was happening, but didn’t follow up on in his most recent info dump. The show is already rumored to involve a young Palpatine, and takes place right at the end of the High Republic era, so an entire episode focused on The Tragedy of Darth Plagueis the Wise would be fan service of the highest order that viewers would lap up.