Lucasfilm Shares Original Boba Fett Concept Art

Less than two months out from the release of The Mandalorian, a new post from the official Star Wars Twitter account offers some fresh insight on the popular predecessor to Pedro Pascal’s lone gunfighter.

The recently shared image reveals Joe Johnston’s original concept art for one Boba Fett. The illustration comes complete with labels breaking down the many weapons and gadgets at the bounty hunter’s disposal, from the rangefinder readout on his helmet down to the blades in his boots.

You may recall that a Boba Fett movie was one of multiple Star Wars spinoff films in the works before Solo: A Star Wars Story provided the franchise with its first box office bomb. Since then, we’ve witnessed what appears to be a pivot in Lucasfilm’s strategy, with the plan now being to flesh out the Star Wars galaxy with a series of upcoming live-action TV shows.

First on the agenda is The Mandalorian, which follows a character with a very similar design to the one you see above. Even actor Pedro Pascal recently admitted that he initially thought he was playing Boba before showrunner Jon Favreau quickly corrected him, so for anyone disappointed that the famed bounty hunter’s movie never came to be, this might be the next best thing.

Of course, given all the Star Wars projects currently in the works, we certainly can’t rule out another live-action outing from Boba Fett somewhere down the line. After all, the Obi-Wan Kenobi spinoff movie was also canceled post-Solo, and that project has since found new life as an upcoming TV series.

But before we get too far ahead of ourselves, we’ll find out if The Mandalorian can get Lucasfilm’s new wave of small screen adventures off to a strong start when the show hits Disney Plus on November 12th.