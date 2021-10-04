M. Night Shyamalan Producing New High Concept Mystery Thriller

A decade ago, M. Night Shyamalan couldn’t even get his own name in the marketing for a movie he produced, but things have changed substantially for the filmmaker since then.

After The Happening and The Last Airbender were torn apart by critics, any mention of Shyamalan’s involvement was scrubbed from 2010’s low-budget supernatural thriller Devil, such was his reputation at the time. However, he’s risen back up in the estimation of industry figures and audiences everywhere after the sustained success that greeted The Visit, Split, Glass, and Old.

Shyamalan’s Blinding Edge Pictures has now acquired its first-ever project that he isn’t directing, with Celine Held and Logan George writing the script and stepping behind the camera for high concept mystery thriller The Vanishings At Caddo Lake, as per Deadline.

The plot follows the disappearance of an 8 year-old girl near the titular body of water, which leads to the locals beginning to piece together a series of unexplained deaths and vanishings to have happened in the area dating back decades, which threatens to upend an entire family.

That’s a solid pitch, and The Vanishings At Caddo Lake has Dylan O’Brien set to lead a cast that also features Eliza Scanlen, Lauren Ambrose, Eric Lange, Sam Hennings, and Diana Hopper. Production is already underway, so we should expect to see the film long before the end of 2022.