M. Night Shyamalan’s New Movie Gets A Title And Release Date

Less than six weeks after Old hit theaters, where it went on to become a solid pandemic-era success after earning $90 million at the box office on an $18 million budget, M. Night Shyamalan was on social media teasing that he was already nearing completion on his next screenplay.

After reviving his career with the one-two punch of The Visit and Split, Glass and Old ended up scoring lukewarm reviews from critics and audiences, but each managed to turn a sizeable profit. At one stage there was a very real danger that cinema’s former wunderkind would see his name reduced to a punchline, but he’s back in a big way.

In fact, Deadline have revealed that his mysterious new feature now has a title and a release date, with Knock at the Cabin coming to theaters on February 3, 2023. The filmmaker dropped a vague teaser to celebrate the announcement, which you can see below.

In true Shyamalan fashion, we don’t have a single shred of information surrounding Knock at the Cabin beyond its name and when we’ll get to see it, and that probably isn’t going to change between now and February 2023 given how tightly the Academy Award nominee wraps his projects in the utmost secrecy.