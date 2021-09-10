Mad Max: Furiosa Pushed Back Almost An Entire Year

It looks like we spoke too soon about Mad Max: Furiosa avoiding the same sort of setbacks that plagued predecessor Fury Road. While we hopefully won’t be waiting 30 years to see the next installment in the post-apocalyptic franchise, the fourth installment has been hit with the first of what could ultimately be many delays, if history is any indication.

For a while, things were going swimmingly for Furiosa. George Miller revealed the script was completed, and he was hoping to start shooting before the end of this year. The supremely talented trio of Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Hemsworth, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II were all recruited, and a release date of June 23rd, 2023 was announced.

Unfortunately, Warner Bros. have now pushed the prequel back by almost an entire year, as per Deadline. In bad news for Mad Max fans everywhere, Furiosa isn’t coming to theaters until May 24th, 2024. No reasons have been given as of yet, but it might have something to do with the jam-packed schedules of the three leads, as well as the logistical nightmares that come with mounting vehicular carnage on Miller’s preferred scale.

Mad Max: Furiosa is now prepping for a 2022 start date, and will be Australia’s biggest production ever, injecting hundreds of millions of dollars into the local economy and creative 850 jobs. Let’s just hope that we’re not still singing the same song in 2051.