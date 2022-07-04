‘Mad Max: Furiosa’ set photos reveal Chris Hemsworth’s huge fake beard

Shooting is now underway at last on George Miller’s prequel Mad Max: Furiosa, which at least came together a damn sight quicker than the 30 years between Beyond Thunderdome and Fury Road, even if the upcoming post-apocalyptic epic’s release date was pushed back by almost an entire year.

Anya Taylor-Joy inherits the title role from Charlize Theron, who wasn’t best pleased about being replaced as the badass warrior, but not even an actress of Theron’s talents would be able to pass for 20 years younger without some digital trickery, and we all know how inconsistent the de-aging process can be from project to project.

Perhaps the most exciting new addition to the cast is Chris Hemsworth, who’ll be making a rare detour into villainous territory as the fantastically-named Dementus. We’re used to seeing the Marvel Cinematic Universe stalwart at his jacked and handsome best, so the first look set photos from Furiosa may comes as a surprise when you check them out below.

First look at Chris Hemsworth on the set of George Miller's FURIOSA https://t.co/2TwIpJIwbD — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) July 4, 2022

To be fair, that is some absolutely glorious facial furniture being rocked by the Australian action hero, even if it looks preposterously unconvincing. Of course, there are merely grainy snaps taken from a distance, so we’d feel safe in saying that by the time Furiosa comes to theaters in May 2024, it’s going to look a lot better than a dollar-store beard that’s been attached to one of the most handsome faces in Hollywood.

Now that we’ve seen what’s on his chin, we can only begin to wonder what secrets Dementus has in store from the waist down.