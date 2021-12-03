‘Mad Max: Furiosa’ star says the role will change them forever

Even though Anya Taylor-Joy is firmly established as one of the fastest-rising talents in the business, one that’s seen her stock rise to new heights after an acclaimed Golden Globe-winning performance in Netflix smash hit The Queen’s Gambit, the actress has admitted that she’s under huge pressure starring in Mad Max: Furiosa.

George Miller’s post-apocalyptic prequel was recently delayed by almost an entire year to May 2024, which has already caused a ripple effect that’s seen Yahya Abdul-Mateen II drop out to be replaced by Tom Burke, but Taylor-Joy has the most daunting task of all by following in Charlize Theron’s footsteps as the title character.

Predecessor Fury Road is one of the 21st Century’s best blockbusters, which also became an awards season favorite after winning five Academy Awards in the technical categories in among ten nominations including Best Picture and Best Director, so expectations are already through the roof before a single frame has been shot.

In a recent interview with the Associated Press, the 25 year-old admitted that no matter what happens, she’s not going to be the same person coming out of Furiosa that she was going in.

“I’m just so excited [to play Furiosa]. I know that whatever person I will be at the end of it will be remarkably different than the person I am now and I’m excited for that kind of growth. I think you only really get that growth through challenging yourself intensely and I can’t imagine a better role, a better director and a better story to do that for. I’m really looking forward to it.”

A return to the Wasteland is an intoxicating prospect coming relatively hot on the heels of Fury Road, but we’ve got faith that Taylor-Joy will more than do complete justice to inhabiting Mad Max: Furiosa‘s protagonist.