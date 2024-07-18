‘Madame Web’ is once again squished on streaming as 2 gargantuan critters pummel their way to Max’s Top 10

The last time we checked in on the Madame Web streaming saga, Sony’s abhorrent superhero flick was shoring up the number three spot on Max, because apparently not enough of us had learned our lesson from its theatrical and Netflix runs.

Indeed, it was bad enough that the Max faithful allowed this vile mistreatment of Dakota Johnson and S. J. Clarkson to climb as high as third place, but we somehow managed to lift it to second place on the worldwide Max movie rankings in recent days. Irresponsibility has never known a better name.

But fear not; an influx of Max insurgents have begun the fight to push this disgusting 116 minutes of scarlet-tinted pessimism out the door once more. Their weapon of choice? Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, whose snappy race to the Max viewership summit has shoved Madame Web back down to third place.

Per FlixPatrol, the gonzo Monsterverse fiesta (that, against all odds, was genuinely fantastic) has taken over the streamer’s worldwide film rankings by quite some distance, with Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre taking up a distant second place, and Madame Web, the enemy of the state, once again shoring up third place.

Admittedly, we’ve still got a long way to go before Madame Web falls out of the Top 10 and victory is achieved once more. And with no Fifty Shades of Grey in sight to bail us out this time around, it’s going to take quite a bit of blood, sweat, tears, and giant monsters punching the ever-loving crap out of one another if we’re ever going to see a brighter, Ezekiel Sims-deprived tomorrow.

