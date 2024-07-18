Netflix Celebrities All 'X' and Pearl' movies in order Unexpected duo stuns in new 'Deadpool & Wolverine' video
Image Credit: Disney
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Category:
Movies
Marvel

‘Madame Web’ is once again squished on streaming as 2 gargantuan critters pummel their way to Max’s Top 10

What better to fight a monstrosity like 'Madame Web' than two, much better monstrosities?
Charlotte Simmons
Charlotte Simmons
|

Published: Jul 18, 2024 04:02 am

The last time we checked in on the Madame Web streaming saga, Sony’s abhorrent superhero flick was shoring up the number three spot on Max, because apparently not enough of us had learned our lesson from its theatrical and Netflix runs.

Recommended Videos

Indeed, it was bad enough that the Max faithful allowed this vile mistreatment of Dakota Johnson and S. J. Clarkson to climb as high as third place, but we somehow managed to lift it to second place on the worldwide Max movie rankings in recent days. Irresponsibility has never known a better name.

But fear not; an influx of Max insurgents have begun the fight to push this disgusting 116 minutes of scarlet-tinted pessimism out the door once more. Their weapon of choice? Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, whose snappy race to the Max viewership summit has shoved Madame Web back down to third place.

Per FlixPatrol, the gonzo Monsterverse fiesta (that, against all odds, was genuinely fantastic) has taken over the streamer’s worldwide film rankings by quite some distance, with Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre taking up a distant second place, and Madame Web, the enemy of the state, once again shoring up third place.

Admittedly, we’ve still got a long way to go before Madame Web falls out of the Top 10 and victory is achieved once more. And with no Fifty Shades of Grey in sight to bail us out this time around, it’s going to take quite a bit of blood, sweat, tears, and giant monsters punching the ever-loving crap out of one another if we’re ever going to see a brighter, Ezekiel Sims-deprived tomorrow.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Charlotte Simmons
Charlotte Simmons
Charlotte is a freelance writer for We Got This Covered, a graduate of St. Thomas University's English program, a fountain of film opinions, and probably the single biggest fan of Peter Jackson's 'King Kong.' She has written professionally since 2018, and will tackle an idiosyncratic TikTok story with just as much gumption as she does a film review.