New Avengers: Endgame Theory May Finally Solve The Big Ant-Man Plot Hole

Avengers: Endgame has probably come under more scrutiny than any other MCU movie, with the pic’s wonky plot logic and continuity errors being picked apart by fans. One pretty major mistake that you’ve no doubt heard about is the fact that there are two Scott Langs present during the big climactic battle against Thanos and his forces.

During one sequence, Scott is shown hot-wiring his van one second and then seen fighting as Giant-Man the next. A Reddit user has now argued, though, that this isn’t the editing error it appears to be, and actually tells us that there are two Ant-Men on the scene during the battle. And the other is Scott’s best pal Luis (Michael Pena).

Redditor u/hockeytalkie shared their bold idea on the r/FanTheories subreddit recently and outlined “four KEY pieces of evidence” that they believe support their theory, and they’re as follows:

The goof itself. That mean left-hook that “Scott Lang” throws at the Leviathan in ‘Endgame.’ Luis is perhaps the best non-powered puncher in the MCU. Luis has professed a desire to get a suit of his own in the past, and we know there are multiple Ant-Man suits out there to be had. We already have the perfect method through which to reveal all this in ‘Ant Man and the Wasp: Quantamania” via a classic Luis soft jazz voiceover recap.

Avengers: Endgame Behind The Scenes Photos 1 of 23

Click to skip











































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

The Redditor goes on to suggest that Scott checked in on Luis off screen during the events of Endgame, once he’d emerged from the Quantum Realm. He then discovered that his friend “had got his hands on one of the Ant-Man suits, presumably in a clumsy attempt to continue Scott’s legacy” and must’ve left him a message about the Avengers’ Time Heist plan before setting out. “Luis, not wanting to miss out on the Second Snap, starts heading to the New Avengers Compound to catch the action,” the theorist posits.

What’s more, it’s said that Luis got in shape during those five years that Scott was missing, hence why his Giant-Man matches Paul Rudd’s physique. Plus, he’s not shown at the end as “when it’s over, Luis peaces out, rather than deal with the heavy emotional burden of watching Iron Man die.”

I think we can all agree that this wasn’t what the filmmakers were originally intending in Avengers: Endgame, but something like this could still be retconned into existence in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, just like the Redditor says. Similar to how Spider-Man: Homecoming changed its timeline to make it fit the theory that that kid in Iron Man 2 was Peter Parker.

Tell us, though, what do you make of all this? As always, let us know in the comments section down below.