Six Major Cameos From Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Have Leaked

We’re now just a few weeks away from the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in cinemas. Just prior to the arrival of this hotly anticipated conclusion to the Skywalker saga, though, we’ve received some reliable info that tells us about a few familiar characters who’ll be cameoing in the movie. Of course, spoilers will follow from this point on.

Making Star Wars has shared some new intel today that points to six major cameos occurring in the third act of Episode IX. The site has previously provided numerous accurate reports so we’re inclined to believe this one, and according to their sources who’ve either seen early cuts of the film or have listened to the audio track, several key figures from across the franchise will be making vocal cameos in Rise.

MSW says that TROS will build up to Rey’s dramatic final battle with Emperor Palpatine. At the lowest point of the fight, she’ll be on the verge of losing, when some voices belonging to those who are/were one with the Force speak to her and offer words of encouragement.

For one, Luke and Leia are heard, but that isn’t particularly surprising given their roles in the movie. It’s the rest of the vocal cameos that have us intrigued, and you can see the full list for yourself below:

Anakin Skywalker

Yoda

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Ahsoka Tano

Ezra Bridger

Maz Kanata

EW Reveals New Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Images 1 of 9

Click to skip















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Yes, Anakin Skywalker will be returning in some capacity. MSW notes that their sources have said it’s probably Hayden Christensen and not frequent voice actor Matt Lanter. Likewise, the cameos from animated characters Ahsoka Tano and Ezra Bridger should please fans of The Clone Wars and Rebels, while it’ll also be nice to hear Yoda’s unmistakable voice again, as well as having another appearance from Lupita Nyong’o’s Maz.

The fact that these characters speak to Rey doesn’t necessarily mean they’re all dead, it’s claimed, as they could be communicating telepathically. We also shouldn’t expect Anakin to show up in the flesh, either, as this vocal cameo is said to be the extent of his role in the film.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is out in cinemas on December 20th, and after hearing about all these unexpected cameos, we can’t wait to finally lay eyes on it.