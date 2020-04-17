Man Of Steel Star Says It’s A Shame What Happened With Zack Snyder

A lot has changed since Zack Snyder directed Man of Steel back in 2013, both in Warner Bros.’ DC movie franchise and the world – the latter needs little explaining. After two more films for the studio (or one and a half depending on how you look at it), Snyder appears to have fallen out of favour, with repeated critical maulings and an almighty box office flop leading to a major reshuffle behind the scenes. But for Snyder personally, things have been a little more complicated than that – something former collaborator Michael Shannon sympathizes with.

Though he hasn’t worked with Snyder since, Shannon – who gave his all as General Zod in Man of Steel – expressed regret at the way things have panned out for the director. Here’s he what had to say in an interview with JoBlo:

I love working with Zack Snyder, and I think it’s very sad-he’s been through a lot of hardship recently. I don’t know what happened with that whole DC thing. I think it’s a shame. I mean, his vision for Man of Steel, I thought, was incredible. I don’t know how that all went off the rails, but I think it’s a shame.

He added:

I don’t know what happened. People think I’m in Batman v Superman, which I guess I am, for like fifteen seconds. I’m mainly in Batman v Superman as a giant, naked, rubber dummy, which I didn’t have anything to do with really.

Shannon alludes to the family tragedy that forced Snyder to take compassionate leave while Justice League was in post-production, with Joss Whedon stepping in to oversee reshoots (which proved to be substantial). Fast-forward to now, and just trying to finish the movie he wanted to make is proving to be a challenge. So yes, it’s a shame to see someone go through that – whether you like his films or not.

Back in the present day, we’re all waiting to see what comes first, the Snyder Cut of Justice League or the end of lockdown. At this moment, it looks touch and go for either. Drop your own prediction in the comments section below, though. I doubt anyone saw this coming in 2013, or 2017 for that matter. The crushing disappointment of Man of Steel feels worlds away. Ah, I’m getting the same warning I received when I came perilously close to panning Aquaman for the hundredth time. Stand down captain.