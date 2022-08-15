In comics there are often characters with similarities. D.C. has Darkseid, Marvel has Thanos, and the two companies also have swampy monsters like Swamp Thing and Man-Thing. The second got a film in 2005, which apparently Kevin Feige really dug.

Director Brett Leonard reveals the fact about the SyFy release in a new director’s commentary for the project recorded with Comicbook.com recently. Leonard says Feige is sweet, gave technical praise, and deserves the place he has now in his film career.

“He was actually one of the greatest supporting energies because when I sent the dailies, he really loved the dailies. He loved how I was moving the camera. He was very, very helpful. He was a great guy. And he was just a sweet man, and is to this day. His success is well deserved. He was a great executive to work with.”

Feige was an executive producer on the critically-maligned monster project. Later in the discussion with the site, Leonard says his Man-Thing is an outlier in the Marvel ecosystem due to how it was made, but that he is glad someone there did enjoy the effort.

“I have great emails from him, complimenting me on the camera movement. So, I always think, well, there you go. I got somebody in Marvel that loved this film. Because this is, again, it’s an outlier in the Marvel universe. The way it was made, the budget it was made at, how it was made, what the scripting process was and how that changed. All of those things were unique in this film.”

Man-Thing is available to rent now on YouTube.