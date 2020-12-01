When it comes to the X-Men that we can’t wait to see rebooted in the MCU, Storm is right near the top of the list. Fox never really nailed the character, despite Halle Berry and Alexandra Shipp’s best efforts, so fans are hoping that Marvel Studios manages to make the third time the charm. But who could play Ororo Munroe next?

Well, there are many options out there, but this new one would make a lot of sense, as some epic fan art (below) pitches The Mandalorian‘s Sasha Banks in the role. The former WWE star made a big impact on Star Wars fans despite her relatively small amount of screen time in the second season of the hit Disney Plus show, where she played Koska Reeves, a Mandalorian warrior and ally of Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff).

It’s unclear if Banks will return in an upcoming episode, but folks sure hope she will and many of them would even prefer it if Reeves had her role bumped up and replaced Cara Dune (played by the controversial Gina Carano). Whatever happens on that front, Banks has an established relationship with Disney now and they know the fans like her. So, a part in the MCU doesn’t seem out of the question.

Here's How The Mandalorian's Sasha Banks Could Look As The MCU's Storm 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Banks – real name Mercedes Kaestner-Varnado – has said in an interview that she only shot one episode of season 2, but she’s hoping that she gets an invite to come back for the next run. That’s interesting, too, as evidence suggests that both Sackhoff’s Bo-Katan and her other right-hand person, Axe Wolves (Simon Kassianides), are set to return in one of the last three outings still to come. It’s a shame that Reeves apparently won’t be joining them, then, given her popularity.

What do you think of Sasha Banks as the MCU’s Storm, though? Have your say in the comments section below.