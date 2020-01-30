Margot Robbie Reportedly Eyed For Tinkerbell In Peter Pan Remake

The latest live-action remake to come from the Mouse House is the immortal story of Peter Pan, the Boy Who Wouldn’t Grow Up, which Disney originally brought to life in 1953’s iconic animated movie. The studio has had a new version in the works since 2016, but it’s now finally taking flight with a little help from Tinkerbell, who Disney’s hoping will be played by a big name.

The Illuminerdi is reporting that Margot Robbie is being eyed for the role of Peter’s fairy friend in the film, which is going by the title Peter Pan & Wendy and is directed by David Lowery (Pete’s Dragon). It’s unclear at present if Robbie is actively in talks for the part or if she’s just on the studio’s radar, but the Birds of Prey star would be a spot-on bit of a casting for the role. Especially as it’s become the norm to get a major star in to play Tink (see Julia Roberts in Hook and Keira Knightley in Pan).

The outlet has also shared the following character breakdown, which promises that the movie will deliver a very traditional version of Tinkerbell:

“Peter’s partner-in-crime and voice of reason with the voice of a million tiny bells, Tink helps the Darlings avoid danger during their Neverland adventure. When Peter, the Darlings, and/or the Lost Boys are in trouble, she uses her magical powers to save the day.”

Earlier this month, production info on Peter Pan & Wendy came our way, also from The Illuminerdi. Their previous report revealed that it’ll be following in the footsteps pawprints of Lady & the Tramp as another remake arriving on Disney Plus instead of theaters. It’s apparently due to shoot in Vancouver from April to August this year and you can expect all the usual characters to be part of the film, including an increased role for Native American princess Tiger Lily.

This is not to be confused with Wendy, though, which is a bold reimagining of the tale hitting cinemas next month. As for Peter Pan & Wendy, meanwhile, well, if it’s filming this year, then maybe it’ll drop on the streaming service sometime in 2021. Watch this space for more.