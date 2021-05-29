Margot Robbie Reportedly Really Wants To Be In Future SnyderVerse Movies

Ever since HBO Max’s Justice League premiered in March, the talk of the SnyderVerse has been all-encompassing, but it also begs the question as to what movies fall under that particular purview.

Does it only pertain to Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Zack Snyder’s Justice League? Or does it include additional DCEU installments that are directly connected to the filmmaker’s trio, whether it’s through supporting character or in-canon references? The waters are only muddied further by the fact that Snyder has been credited as a producer or executive producer on every single DC Films project since 2013, which includes The Suicide Squad and The Flash, with the exception of Birds of Prey and incredibly, his own cut of Justice League.

With that in mind, insider Daniel Richtman is now offering that Margot Robbie really wants to be part of the SnyderVerse and work with Zack in the future if he ends up doing any further DC movies. Unfortunately, the tipster offers no supplemental information as to what she may have in mind, but let’s not forget that Robbie’s Harley Quinn is technically already in the SnyderVerse. After all, she interacted with Ben Affleck’s Batman in Suicide Squad, who was definitely part of the mythology, while she was romantically linked with Jared Leto’s Joker, who of course showed up in the epilogue of the Snyder Cut and even referenced her death.

Warner Bros. haven’t offered an official definition of what the SnyderVerse is because they’re not interested, they don’t care and it’s as good as done in their eyes. But regardless of whether we get more from this pocket of the shared universe of not, it seems that Robbie is fully on board with it.