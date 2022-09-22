Mushrooms at the ready, a new ‘Mario’ trailer is about to crash the party

When the untitled Super Mario Bros. movie was first announced, the internet had an umpteen amount of questions and even more responses; can Nintendo dodge the fate of its 1993 film disaster? What could a Mario movie even be about? And why is Chris Pratt voicing the world-famous plumber while Charles Martinet, who’s famously voiced the character for decades, is merely taking on a cameo role?

We won’t have all the answers until the film releases on April 7 next year, but we could be getting quite a few of those answers two weeks from now when the Super Mario Bros. teaser trailer makes its grand debut at New York Comic-Con.

Join us October 6th at 4pm ET for the teaser trailer premiere of Nintendo & Illumination’s upcoming Super Mario Bros. film, releasing April 7, 2023. pic.twitter.com/1jEFnlvCnU — New York Comic Con (@NY_Comic_Con) September 22, 2022

The NYCC official Twitter account announced that Nintendo and Illumination Studios, the film studio shouldered with this potentially-historic task, will be in attendance to present the teaser trailer for the much-anticipated and even more memed-upon film on Oct. 6.

Plot details are firmly under wraps thus far, although the easy guess is that Mario will be doing another age-old run of rescuing Princess Peach from the clutches of Bowser. An easier guess, however, is that the film will lean into heavily comedic territory; with Illumination at the helm and a voice cast consisting of Chris Pratt, Jack Black (as Bowser), Keegan Michael-Key (as Toad), and Seth Rogen (as Donkey Kong), we assume this one’s going to be laugh fest.

The untitled Super Mario Bros. movie will release to theaters on April 7, 2023.