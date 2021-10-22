Mark Hamill Addresses Whether He’ll Appear In Guardians Of The Galaxy Projects

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 may be a ways off from showcasing its space adventurers on the big screen again, however that isn’t stunting fans from speculating Mark Hamill might be part of some kind of future Guardians project. That speculation is partially fueled by there being multiple Guardians projects in the works, including the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, a title that is in all likelihood an homage to the notorious Star Wars Holiday Special from 1978.

The bizarre variety show co-starred the likes of Hamill, alongside Harrison Ford and Carrie Fisher, and represents the first spinoff of the mainline Star Wars series, taking place between the events of the first film and Empire Strikes Back.

The Guardians movies no doubt take much inspiration from Star Wars, with both films centering on space adventuring and many comparing Ford’s Han Solo to the character of Chris Pratt’s Peter Quill, in that both characters are a similar combination of being a rogue, outlaw, and reluctant hero.

Here's How Will Poulter Could Look As Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3's Adam Warlock 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

And now that both Marvel and Star Wars are comfortably nestled under the Disney umbrella, it would seem there would be no rights issues with a crossover of the franchises.

In an interview with ComicBook, Hamill recently addressed the speculation that he might appear in a future Guardians project, indicating director James Gunn and him have hung out but never talked work during such social occasions. However, he added “we’ll see what happens.”

“He came over with his girlfriend and spent the afternoon, we had a great time, but we never talked about me working for him or anything like that. He was just a friend. I’d never put him on the spot like that, so we’ll see what happens. But he doesn’t need me, his movies are really well cast and I just really enjoy watching them.”

Guardians of The Galaxy Vol. 3 comes to theaters May 5, 2023 and the holiday special will reach Disney Plus during the holiday season prior.