Mark Hamill Celebrates Carrie Fisher’s Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star

Carrie Fisher will always be best known for her role as Princess Leia in the Star Wars franchise, which is no surprise when she played one of the most iconic characters in one of cinema’s biggest franchises that boasts a massive fanbase spanning multiple generations, but there were many more strings to her bow.

As the daughter of Debbie Reynolds and Eddie Fisher, it was almost guaranteed that she’d follow her famous parents into the entertainment world, but the actress blazed her own path. Famed for her quick wit, self-deprecating humor and hilariously foul mouth, Carrie was a multi-talented artist that wrote four non-fiction books and four novels, created a one-woman stage show and several plays, worked as a script doctor on projects like Hook, Sister Act, The Wedding Singer, Lethal Weapon 3 and more, advocated for mental health and drug addiction issues, while she also won a posthumous Grammy for her spoken word album The Princess Diarist in 2018.

Fisher has been announced as one of the recipients to get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame next year, and Mark Hamill was quick to congratulate his lifelong friend and onscreen sister on the recognition, as you can see below.

I congratulate & salute all 38 new #HollywoodWalkOfFame honorees-Welcome to the neighborhood!

Much love & a very special 1-finger salute to the incomparable, hilarious & irreverent force of nature that was my space sis Carrie Fisher.❤️ Her star will blaze from here to eternity.🌠 pic.twitter.com/9qAg5UFFGf — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) June 19, 2021

Mark Hamill Shares Photo To Remember Carrie Fisher On Her Birthday

The 2022 list of honorees is a star studded, eclectic and even a little random affair with Francis Ford Coppola, Macaulay Culkin, Willem Dafoe, Salma Hayek, Helen Hunt, Michael B. Jordan, Regina King, Ray Liotta, Ewan McGregor, Adam McKay, Jason Momoa, Tessa Thompson, Greg Berlanti, Ricky Gervais, Bob Odenkirk, Norman Reedus, Ming-Na Wen, Kenan Thompson, the Black Eyed Peas, DJ Khaled and Avril Lavigne just some of the names being awarded a star, but Carrie Fisher will be viewed as the standout recipient among her legion of fans.