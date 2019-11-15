Mark Hamill Tells Fan To Watch Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker On Cable

Wondering if you’re going to be able to afford the price of a ticket to go see Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker this December? Mark Hamill has a solution: just wait until the movie comes out on cable.

Fine, so the Luke Skywalker star isn’t actually suggesting that we go and do that, but here’s the context: in response to Michigan-based reporter Brent Ashcroft tweeting the actor that he’d just bought 32 tickets and hoped the film will be worth it, Hamill said: “Or you could wait til it comes to cable.”

Or you could wait til it comes to cable. — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) November 9, 2019

This being the internet and because Hamill didn’t use any emojis or obvious signifiers that he was joking, there seems to have been some confusion as to what the star meant by this. So, he decided to clarify his joke in a follow-up tweet. In it, Hamill said “it’s funny because NO self-respecting #Statwars [sic] fan would EVER wait” until Episode IX arrives on cable.

NERD ALERT: This was a joke. A J-O-K-E. See, it's funny because NO self-respecting #StatWars fan would EVER wait for #EpisodeIX on cable. Get it now? I knew you would. #TheBestHumorIsTheKindYouHaveToExplain 🤔🤣 https://t.co/LSEz5qy4y3 — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) November 14, 2019

Hilariously, Hamill’s explanation featured a typo. According to him though, that was part of the joke, too.

Btw, "StatWars" is a joke, too. — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) November 14, 2019

Hamill last played Luke in 2017’s The Last Jedi, which featured the legendary Jedi going out as a hero as he used all his energy to conjure up a Force projection to distract Kylo Ren on Crait, while the Resistance managed to escape the First Order’s forces. He then died on Ahch-To, as the planet’s two suns set, mirroring the twin suns of Luke’s childhood home of Tatooine.

However, Luke will be back in Rise. He may be dead, but you couldn’t have the conclusion of the Skywalker saga without him. And though he hasn’t been seen in the flesh in the trailers, Hamill’s voice has still been heard. As such, we can assume that Luke returns in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker as a Force ghost, much like many Jedi before him, in order to impart some otherworldly words of wisdom to Rey.