Mark Hamill Praises Harrison Ford On Social Media, Just Because

Sometimes you’ve just got to share the love for one of your oldest friends, you know. And when you’re Mark Hamill and you’re sharing the love for Harrison Ford, it’s a sure thing that you’re going to go viral. That’s what happened this week as the Star Wars legend dedicated a tweet to praising his fellow Star Wars legend, for no reason other than Ford is and continues to be an icon.

Hamill took to Twitter recently to post a shout-out to his old pal Ford, just because he felt like it, and the internet loved it. “SHOUT OUT to #HarrisonFord for no particular reason, other than he is the one and only #HarrisonFord,” Hamill wrote in his tweet, as well as sharing four images from over the years – the first depicts Ford in recent times, the second is a still of Han Solo, the third is a publicity photo from Ford’s younger days and the last is a touching pic of the two friends hanging out.

SHOUT OUT to #HarrisonFord for no particular reason, other than he is the one and only #HarrisonFord. pic.twitter.com/lrXXqpvoGi — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) July 13, 2021

Both Hamill and Ford reprised their roles as Luke Skywalker and Han for Disney’s sequel trilogy, but Hamill has long maintained that he wishes they got to share some scenes together. While Hamill made a shock return to the galaxy far, far away in The Mandalorian‘s season 2 finale, we’re pretty 1sure that we’ve seen the last of Ford in the franchise.

We haven’t seen the last of him in his other most famous role, though. The 79-year-old actor is currently in the UK shooting Indiana Jones 5, which is confirmed to be his final time playing the whip-wielding archaeologist. Logan director James Mangold is taking the reins from Steven Spielberg, with Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Mads Mikkelsen co-starring. It hits cinemas in just over a year’s time on July 28th, 2022. Mark Hamill, meanwhile, can be heard as Skeletor in Netflix’s Masters of the Universe: Revelation animated series from July 23rd 2021.