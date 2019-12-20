Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is now playing everywhere, with fans around the world finally getting to lay eyes on the much-anticipated finale to the Skywalker saga. Unfortunately, however, early reviews haven’t been too kind, with most critics not enjoying what director J.J. Abrams has put together. The fans, on the other hand, seem much more pleased with the film, and that’s probably because it’s certainly aimed more at them, with the movie packed full of references to the franchise’s 42-year history and tons of easter eggs for viewers to spot.

Of course, a lot of these are pretty overt and easy to catch, but one thing that probably flew by most people is that Mark Hamill actually had a secret second role in the movie. Yes, aside from playing Luke again, the Star Wars legend also showed up as one of the aliens in The Rise of Skywalker. Spoilers will follow from this point on, though, so if you haven’t yet seen the Sequel Trilogy-closer, bookmark this page and return once you have. You’ve been warned.

Still with us? Good, because ComicBook.com were the ones who first spotted this second role and here’s how they explain it:

Much like in The Last Jedi, Hamill gives voice to a new alien in the saga though this one plays a major role in the Resistance. He plays a large horned creature known as Boolio, and he aids Finn, Poe, R2D2, and Chewbacca in procuring a message from a spy embedded inside the First Order. But we later learn Boolio’s tragic fate after the Knights of Ren arrive on his planet, and Kylo Ren returns to his Star Destroyer with the severed head of the alien on display as proof that a spy has infiltrated their ranks. Alas, poor Boolio, we hardly knew you.

Given that it’s only Hamill’s voice that’s featured in this second part, we wouldn’t blame you for missing it. But still, it’s a fun piece of trivia which will no doubt make your second viewing a bit more enjoyable, as you keep an ear out for the actor’s additional part in the film.

Not to mention that there are no doubt several more hidden easter eggs and cameos in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker that folks have yet to catch and if you’ve got any of your own that you don’t think have been reported on yet, feel free to share them in the usual place down below.