Peter Jackson’s The Beatles: Get Back landed on Disney Plus this weekend and is destined to go down as one of the all-time great music documentaries. The nearly eight-hour three-part show follows The Beatles as they record Let It Be, showing us their songwriting process, tensions within the band, and the distinct personalities of all four members.

If you’re a Beatles fan, it’s an incredible chance to see what the band was really like, with The Lord of the Rings director assembling it from 60 hours of footage and 150 hours of audio recordings.

Among those fans is Star Wars‘ Mark Hamill, who’s been bitten by the Beatlemania bug and has posted a series of fun mash-ups to his Instagram. Check them out:

Right now, it remains to be seen whether Hamill is done with Star Wars. At first, it seemed his ghostly appearance in The Rise of Skywalker would be his swansong, but he surprised everyone by returning as a digitally de-aged Luke Skywalker in The Mandalorian.

Since then, there’ve been rumors of a show focusing on Luke’s doomed Jedi Academy, but no confirmation whether it’ll happen. Even so, The Mandalorian‘s third season is likely to feature Luke in some capacity, even if just in a very brief scene to hand Grogu back to Din Djarin.

But beyond a galaxy far, far away, he’s constantly in demand for voice-acting work. He’ll almost certainly return for a sequel to the 2019 Child’s Play reboot and recently appeared in the animated Creepshow.

The Beatles: Get Back is now streaming on Disney Plus.