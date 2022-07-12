Mark Hamill teases that he may have appeared in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’
Legendary Star Wars actor Mark Hamill posted a tweet implying that he may made a brief appearance in Taika Waititi’s Thor: Love and Thunder.
The rumor started when film critic Jackson Murphy tweeted that he was confident he’d spotted Hamill in the new summer blockbuster. He posted two publicity stills of Thor star Chris Hemsworth side-by-side with Hamill as Luke Skywalker in Star Wars: The Force Awakens with a caption describing the scene.
Hamill retweeted Murphy with the response, “The latest in a series of my two-second cameos,” a thumbs-up emoji, the hashtag #BlinkAndYouMissMe followed by an eyes emoji.
Several Twitter users shared Murphy’s observation. BuryMeInBilly felt relieved that she wasn’t the only person who spied Hamill on screen:
Another user echoed the sentiment, writing that they saw Hamill in a scene at Omnipotence City.
Sarah O’Connell, another film critic, suggested Hamill create a showreel of all of his cameos.
Then Hamill followed up with second more cryptic tweet: a GIF of George Constanza telling Jerry Seinfeld, “It’s not a lie if you believe it.”
This left some fans unable to tell whether he was just kidding or if he was indeed in the film. A user called rockstar_mama posted added the caption, “Not sure if you’re being serious.”
Meanwhile, kcmo_ken suggested that talk of a Hamill cameo was simply a Jedi mind trick.
Whether or not Hamill will offer a less ambiguous confirmation of his cameo remains to be seen. So far, we broke down all of the known cameos in Thor: Love and Thunder, including Idris Elba, Kat Dennings, Stellan Skarsgård, Sam Neill, Matt Damon, Melissa McCarthy, and Luke Hemsworth.
Thor: Love and Thunder is out now in cinemas.