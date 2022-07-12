Mark Hamill teases that he may have appeared in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

Legendary Star Wars actor Mark Hamill posted a tweet implying that he may made a brief appearance in Taika Waititi’s Thor: Love and Thunder.

The rumor started when film critic Jackson Murphy tweeted that he was confident he’d spotted Hamill in the new summer blockbuster. He posted two publicity stills of Thor star Chris Hemsworth side-by-side with Hamill as Luke Skywalker in Star Wars: The Force Awakens with a caption describing the scene.

I'm about 90% sure I saw @MarkHamill in #ThorLoveAndThunder for about two seconds in a crowd scene (right in the front, middle section of the group). pic.twitter.com/pgBuBM3JRX — LightsCameraJackson (@LCJReviews) July 9, 2022

Hamill retweeted Murphy with the response, “The latest in a series of my two-second cameos,” a thumbs-up emoji, the hashtag #BlinkAndYouMissMe followed by an eyes emoji.

The latest in a series of my two second cameos. 👍#BlinkAndYouMissMe 👀 https://t.co/XuTtaefcrO — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) July 12, 2022

Several Twitter users shared Murphy’s observation. BuryMeInBilly felt relieved that she wasn’t the only person who spied Hamill on screen:

not me noticing it too😭😭i was sitting in the theatre thinking "is that mark hamill??" i thought i was going crazy — zoey | vol. 2 spoilers (@BURYMEINBILLIE) July 12, 2022

Another user echoed the sentiment, writing that they saw Hamill in a scene at Omnipotence City.

Yup. He’s part of the crowd in Omnipotence City. — Shaun Ford (@ShaunFord92) July 12, 2022

Sarah O’Connell, another film critic, suggested Hamill create a showreel of all of his cameos.

I’d love it if all of your cameos edited together told a continuous story across 100 movies — Sarah O'Connell (@SarahO_Connell) July 12, 2022

Then Hamill followed up with second more cryptic tweet: a GIF of George Constanza telling Jerry Seinfeld, “It’s not a lie if you believe it.”

This left some fans unable to tell whether he was just kidding or if he was indeed in the film. A user called rockstar_mama posted added the caption, “Not sure if you’re being serious.”

Meanwhile, kcmo_ken suggested that talk of a Hamill cameo was simply a Jedi mind trick.

Bah!!! It's all a Jedi mind trick lol. pic.twitter.com/8EGuqmxPPb — KC Cass (@kcmo_ken) July 12, 2022

Whether or not Hamill will offer a less ambiguous confirmation of his cameo remains to be seen. So far, we broke down all of the known cameos in Thor: Love and Thunder, including Idris Elba, Kat Dennings, Stellan Skarsgård, Sam Neill, Matt Damon, Melissa McCarthy, and Luke Hemsworth.

Thor: Love and Thunder is out now in cinemas.