For years, MCU fans have teased Mark Ruffalo and Tom Holland for their tendency to accidentally reveal plot spoilers, but it seems Kevin Feige now has to keep an eye on another recent addition.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is coming out in just a few days, so the cast is spending almost every waking hour doing the press rounds and promoting the official kickstarter to Phase Five. Now, folks on social media are saying Kathryn Newton, who portrays Scott’s daughter Cassie Lang, almost dropped a huge spoiler during the movie’s press conference.

Feige doesn’t quite need to deploy the social media snipers yet, but from what we gleamed, Newton began to talk about a possible “goodbye” in Quantumania, whereupon everyone “jumped out of their chairs.”

That could be any one of the cast members, including Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lily, or even Michael Douglas. Marvel films may have become infamous for holding on to their cast members even in the direst of situations, but Phase Four already undermined that stigma by getting rid of a few regulars.

There are two main takeaways from this story: Kathryn Newton is now definitely on the list of MCU stars who need babysitters, and audiences should prepare for an emotional farewell in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

In fact, when the time comes for the Earth’s Mightiest Heroes to band together again — possibly for Avengers: The Kang Dynasty — we have a strong feeling that Newton, Tom Holland, and Mark Ruffalo will never appear as a trio for interviews and other promotional skits.