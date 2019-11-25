Mark Ruffalo Says He And Chris Hemsworth Basically Improvised All Of Thor: Ragnarok

Two years ago, the What We Do in the Shadows and Hunt for the Wilderpeople director took the helm of the Thor franchise and completely revamped its image. Now, Taika Waititi’s Thor: Ragnarok is, among many Marvel fans, one of the funniest MCU movies to date. In most circumstances, it’d be safe to assume that Waititi’s irreverent humor would have played a huge factor in the film’s success. But according to Mark Ruffalo, who of course played Hulk in Ragnarok, the responsibility may lie elsewhere.

Speaking recently at Tokyo Comic Con, Ruffalo elaborated on the extensive contribution he and star Chris Hemsworth brought to the film. Here’s exactly what he had to say:

“We have a lot of fun. Actually, Chris Hemsworth who is here… Chris Hemsworth and I did ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ together, and we basically improvised the entire script, and we had an amazing time with Taika Waititi, and it was just a lot of fun: we shot in Australia, we played a lot, we made a lot of jokes, and it was a great time.”

Of course, this isn’t exactly the biggest surprise in the world. After all, Waititi’s improvisational process on Ragnarok is well documented. But the fact that Ruffalo, who’s notorious for being one of the few Marvel stars who’ve slipped some secrets over the years, is saying that he and Hemsworth came up with the bulk of the story is kind of shocking.

That being said, while this wasn’t the first Thor movie to take this loose approach (The Dark World), it’s certainly the best.

But then again, who are we to argue? Ragnarok came as a sigh of sweet relief to all God of Thunder fans; one that we can only expect to experience again now that Waititi is set to direct the franchise’s next film: Thor: Love and Thunder.

So, Marvel fans, we want to know your thoughts. Does this news surprise you? How much of Thor: Ragnarok do you really think came from Ruffalo and Hemsworth? Be sure to share your ideas in the comment section below.