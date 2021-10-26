Mark Ruffalo Misses Marvel Co-Star Chris Hemsworth On World Pasta Day

If there’s one thing that’s the mark of a true friendship, it’s the ability to share a table with your pal over a large bowl of pasta. At least that’s what you’d be led to believe if you take Marvel star Mark Ruffalo’s social media posts at face value.

However, there was also a generous ladleful of sarcasm that seemed to accompany the tweet in honor of World Pasta Day.

Ruffalo tagged co-star Chris Hemsworth in the cheeky post, writing “Missing these heart-to-heart conversations.” Check out the post below.

Missing these heart-to-heart conversations with @ChrisHemsworth. Maybe we can have another dinner together next #WorldPastaDay? #ThorRagnarok pic.twitter.com/Qgq4WgA1mc — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) October 25, 2021

The actor also shared a non sequitur scene from the Thor: Ragnarok-era of the Marvel Cinematic Universe where Thor and Bruce Banner chat over a bowl of pasta he found on the Grandmaster’s ship — though it turns out to have maybe only appeared to be pasta.

The clip is not from the film itself but takes place during that time.

This all comes on the heels of Ruffalo recently stating the aforementioned film was the best version of Hulk we got in the MCU up until that point.

There was a staggering five-movie gap between Avengers: Age of Ultron and Thor: Ragnarok when Hulk wasn’t even in the MCU, but traveling on a jet on his way to Sakaar.

What also helped Ruffalo’s performance was more fine-tuned technology, with the actor able to view in real-time his facial capture performance.

Do you think Marvel should take another stab at a solo Hulk film starring Ruffalo? Leave it in the comments below.