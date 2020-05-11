Bruce Banner underwent quite the transformation in Avengers: Endgame, as both of his personalities merged into the so-called Smart Hulk. The problem was that this major moment for the character happened off-screen, so we never got to see how Smart Hulk was created. Fans have been lamenting this fact for the past year, and it seems Mark Ruffalo agrees with them as he feels that this storyline could’ve filled its own movie. In fact, he even pitched the idea to Marvel brass.

While speaking to host Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show, the Green Goliath star got talking about Smart Hulk – or “Bulk,” as he hilariously calls this version of the hero – and his pitch for a solo film for the brawny brainbox.

“That should have been its own movie, that’s what I’m pitching actually, that section of time, like how did Banner become the Bulk? You know?”

Of course, as Hulk fans may know, another movie for the Jade Giant is a difficult thing to pull off due to Universal holding the distribution rights. However, it’s worth remembering that the She-Hulk TV series is on its way to Disney Plus and there’ve also been reports that Marvel may’ve gotten the rights back from the Universal and have just yet to announce it. So, who knows, maybe the actor will get his wish?

In regards to She-Hulk though, it’s believed that it’ll be set in the present day of the MCU and Ruffalo is expected to return for it. If he does, he’d be playing Smart Hulk and his hopes to see the beginnings of the “Bulk” could very well occur on the show, maybe via flashback. At the very least, we’ll no doubt spend some more time with the character and get a better understanding of how he’s a blend of Banner and Hulk.

Did Avengers: Endgame leave you unsatisfied over how it handled Smart Hulk’s arc, though? And do you want to see more of him in the future of the MCU? Smash your thoughts out in the comments section below.