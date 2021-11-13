Mark Ruffalo Recommends A “Masterful” Film To Fans

Look, when The Hulk recommends a movie, there’s no way you can turn him down to watch it — he’d just crush you into the dirt if you didn’t. Thankfully, Mark Ruffalo is far more kind and is simply telling fans that they should catch an indie film on HBO Max.

His recommendation? This Is Not A War Story, which features the work of Talia Lugacy and Rosario Dawson as they help several war veterans take part in an unusual art project designed to help them deal with the leftover trauma associated with their combat experiences.

The film released back in January of 2021 and currently boasts a perfect 100 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes, which certainly helps explain the Marvel star’s recommendation. Check out what he had to say about the film in the tweet below.

Please watch @ThisisNotaWarS1 on @HBOMax. This indie film masterfully shares what many combat veterans experience when they come home in an honest & vulnerable way.



Congrats to my friends & filmmakers @TaliaLugacy & @RosarioDawson & @Frontline_Arts vets. https://t.co/XNwk4S8yP8 — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) November 12, 2021

If you don’t believe Ruffalo on the film’s quality, ask the critics! The New York Times said This Is Not A War Story was “a naturalistic, chat-heavy narrative that captures the difficulties wrought by the unimaginable trauma individuals face as they attempt to forge connections and find peace after war.”

Peter Sobczynski of RogerEbert.com fame said it was “an ambitious and thoughtful attempt to deal with veterans coming to terms with what they have seen and done.”

If you want to see This Is Not A War Story for yourself based on Mark Ruffalo’s glowing review, you can find it streaming now on HBO Max.