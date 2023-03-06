Mark Ruffalo says too much all over again by admitting James Gunn’s DC has the power to defeat Marvel

Mark Ruffalo isn’t one to mince words on many subjects, which holds true even when it’s in favor of the MCU‘s biggest threat, the DCU. James Gunn is the co-head of DC Studios and in charge of the DCU moving into a new frontier, and the Hulk actor thinks Marvel should be shaking in its boots.

In a report from The Direct, Ruffalo attended Emerald City Comic Con and answered what advice he’d give to DC concerning the reboot. Ruffalo has played Bruce Banner/the Hulk in multiple MCU films at this point, so the question seemed valid, but his truthful answer was a surprise.

“I would say, hire James Gunn, cause nobody does it better. And Marvel should be sweating because James Gunn is a really gifted filmmaker and I think he’s going to be amazing for that franchise.”

It’s common to root for fellow creators, and Gunn has directed Guardians of the Galaxy and Guardians of the Galaxy, but the fact that he outright believes that the MCU has a cause for concern on its hands is a bold statement to make. The MCU seems leagues ahead of the DCU at this point, but considering the DCU has the potential to take the superhero top spot if the MCU’s fumbles continue.

Ruffalo hasn’t worked with Gunn in the MCU. He’s played the Hulk in all the Avengers movies, Thor: Ragnarok, and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, but that doesn’t mean that he doesn’t have love for Gunn’s work. He’s worked alongside the Guardians of the Galaxy in Infinity War and Endgame and evidently believes that under the right leadership, the DCU could prosper.

The Hulk’s next appearance is still unclear, but with his flight to Sakaar with his son at the end of She-Hulk, it’s possible that the World War Hulk storyline is on the horizon.