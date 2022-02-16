Mark Wahlberg was allergic to one ‘Uncharted’ co-star

It’s an easy fix when an actor is allergic to their co-star’s cologne. But when they are allergic to the co-star, it’s a bit more difficult to film with them. That was the case for Uncharted actor Mark Wahlberg, who has a cat allergy. Mark’s character, Sully, has a cat in the new movie, Uncharted. You can see how this gets complicated.

In an interview with Screen Rant, director Ruben Fleischer allowed that Mark Wahlberg’s cat allergy caused a few problems on set.

The director noted that it “was tricky staging those scenes because he couldn’t be around the cat for too long. But he was a good sport, Mark as well as the cat actually. That cat, when he pops out of the backpack at the end of the movie, it was so perfectly on cue you couldn’t ask for a better thing because animals are notoriously hard to work with. Mr. Whiskers knew when it was star time and he delivered his line perfectly.”

Not only does Fleischer’s comment keep us apprised of Mark’s kitty problems, but it also name-drops this famous cat, Mr. Whiskers — though reportedly “Señor Whiskers” is the cat’s nickname, due to his Spanish heritage. While Walhberg may be allergic, the cat doesn’t seem to be slowing down production, unlike other matters.

The movie has been in production since 2008, with Fleischer being the fourth director brought on board. The film is finally set to release this Friday, February 18, 2022. We can only hope that the fourteen-year wait was worth it to fans of the Uncharted franchise.

Mark Wahlberg and Señor Whiskers may not be going to brunch anytime soon, but at least Wahlberg isn’t allergic to Tom Holland, as that would be the most tragic allergy known to man.