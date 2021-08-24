Marlon Wayans Starring In New Netflix Halloween Comedy

Marlon Wayans is no stranger to either the horror comedy or Netflix original content, so it was only a matter of time before the two joined forces to create an in-house movie designed specifically to premiere right around the spookiest time of the year.

As well as co-creating, co-writing and starring in the first two installments of the Scary Movie franchise, Wayans also headlined A Haunted House and its sequel, which were widely panned by critics but still combined to earn $84 million at the box office on total production costs of just $6.5 million.

On the world’s most popular streaming service his sitcom Marlon was distributed and marketed internationally as a Netflix project, while he also starred in the platform’s Sextuplets and Naked. He’s now set to take top billing and produce a Halloween comedy to be directed by Kick-Ass 2‘s Jeff Wadlow, no stranger to the company himself having helmed Kevin James’ True Memoirs of an International Assassin back in 2016.

The plot follows a teenage girl who accidentally unleashes an ancient evil spirit on Halloween that causes holiday decorations to come to life and cause chaos, where she enlists the help of her disbelieving father as played by Wayans. With no title or start date for production announced as of yet, it seems unlikely we’ll be seeing the movie this year, but the success of Adam Sandler’s Hubie Halloween proved that there’s a place for these types of films on Netflix.