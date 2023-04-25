Marvel almost cutting the best scene of a Phase 4 flop sums up the MCU’s biggest problem

Virtually everyone agrees that Marvel Studios isn’t in the best place creatively right now (or corporately, for that matter, but that’s a whole other thing). Still, it’s hard to pin down what the number one cause of the decline in quality we’ve witnessed across Phase Four and now the beginning of Phase Five actually is. One absurd detail from the movie that in fact kicked off this diminishing era for the MCU, however, may just put the whole thing in perspective.

Twitter user @EPM106 went viral for highlighting a bit of Black Widow trivia that we had all forgotten about. It turns out that the moment where Natasha Romanoff and her Russian family eat dinner together, a hugely important one on a character level, was vigorously vetoed by both Scarlett Johansson and director Cate Shortland before producer Kevin Feige successfully lobbied to keep it in the film.

As the tweeter put it, “This is still the funniest thing in the world to me. How did we get to the point where the head producer is the only one involved with any interest in having scenes where the characters talk to each other[?]”

This is still the funniest thing in the world to me. How did we get to the point where the head producer is the only one involved with any interest in having scenes where the characters talk to each other https://t.co/khyi0oZrqa — Max (@EPM106) April 24, 2023

Yes, the fact that Marvel filmmakers and its stars don’t see the point in having scenes where the characters are allowed to breathe and exude some personality other than being really good at kicking people is being taken as a sign that the franchise has really lost its way.

This is the only scene in this family-focused film where the characters exhibit family dynamics outside the realm of action set pieces, how was it ever on the chopping block — Max (@EPM106) April 24, 2023

Although, on the other hand, it’s made clear that Feige’s storytelling instincts remain as accurate as ever. It’s particularly interesting to remember this in the wake of reports that the Marvel prez is looking to partner with more experienced directors.

This is why I continue to argue that the “Marvel wants prestige directors” is an actual sincere effort from Feige because he’s tired of being the only person that cares about the quality of the movies — Paul Landefeld (@plandefeld410) April 25, 2023

Having said that, this situation is somewhat of an inversion of what happened on Avengers: Age of Ultron, which saw Joss Whedon having to fight Marvel to get to keep the character-based farm scenes.

Reminds me of that weird cave scene in Age of Ultron, where Whedon supposedly acquiesced to do that scene as long as they didn’t cut the farm scene, the best part in the movie. But…this time the producer is the smart one? — Casey “War Path” available now!! (@CapitalF) April 24, 2023

On the whole, maybe we can say that the less Feige is directly involved, the worse of the MCU is.

For all his flaws it has to be said that the decline in quality does seem to have come as his direct influence over these films has reduced — Regular Skeleton Guy (@DankKingMc) April 25, 2023

Or, as another fan put it…

Heartbreaking! The worst person you know just made a great point pic.twitter.com/JiAQ7rr5PN — The Actual Brocktoon (not fake) (@este_guey) April 24, 2023

Marvel might not be in tip-top shape right now, but we should still be grateful that Kevin Feige isn’t going anywhere.