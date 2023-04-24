Marvel and DC die-hards ready to throw hands over a contentious Batman fan-casting

When James Gunn’s time contributing to the Marvel Cinematic Universe comes to an end with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in a matter of weeks, all eyes will then turn to the director’s efforts in reshaping the DC Universe over at Warner Bros.

Now that the collective wounds from the ousting of most SnyderVerse stars have started to heal, fan-casters have been getting to work on putting fresh names to their favorite superheroes. This, of course, includes Batman – who will return in The Brave and the Bold.

One particularly brave user over on the r/DC_Cinematic subreddit made a spicy suggestion as to who the DCU’s new caped crusader should be, with their pick being none other than The Amazing Spider-Man himself, Andrew Garfield. We’re doing our best not to embellish what went down in response, but poor ol’ u/jswift1988 was met with a resounding chorus of mostly “nopes.”

While there is certainly an argument to be made Garfield and Robert Pattinson share a certain handsomeness and overall look, most responders to the thread simply weren’t having it, with one commenter going as far as to call Garfield “too baby-faced” for the role. Many others were simply too attached to the idea of Garfield being Spidey, having more of that boyish charm that’s synonymous with Peter Parker.

However, a commenter or two wouldn’t rule out casting Garfield as the Flash. Heck, we’ve seen some out-there castings that have ended up working before. I for one certainly never expected the dude that played Edward Cullen in Twilight to end up being a great Batman, but here we are.

We’ll likely get more and more details about the freshly-revamped DCU as we crawl our way towards its proper debut around 2025, but for now, what’s left of the DCEU needs to pan out – up next on the docket is The Flash, which from what we can tell, will likely serve as a big proverbial reset button for the franchise.