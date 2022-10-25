Marvel and DC hopelessly contend with Homelander for the best comic book villain of the year

Warning: Spoilers for Black Adam to follow.

From the big screen to the streaming screens, there’s been no shortage of comic book adaptations both macabre and delightful, and the versatility of the genre suggests that its current domination of pop culture won’t be ceasing any time soon.

And for every viewer that tunes in to watch their favorite heroes save the day, there’s plenty of others waiting to have their attention seized by what we hope is an equally exciting villain, one whose motives and ability to embody a threat often leaves the largest impression.

But which comic book villain took the crown in this landmark year for screen adaptations? That’s one of the many questions that Twitter has attempted to field with a surprisingly consistent consensus.

Rank these 2022 comic book villains pic.twitter.com/3a5UggeaLn — Sixth ⚡️ (@SixthPunisher) October 25, 2022

One user posited a ripe selection of villains for the denizens of the internet to rank, including Arthur Harrow (Moon Knight), Homelander (The Boys), Wanda Maximoff (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness), Gorr the God Butcher (Thor: Love and Thunder), White Dragon (Peacemaker), The Corinthian (The Sandman), Sabbac (Black Adam), The Riddler (The Batman), and Milo (Morbius).

Antony Starr’s turn as Homelander seems to have put him near the top for most fans.

Everyone else — Bishop | 🇺🇦 🎃 (@battinsonisbest) October 25, 2022

Homelander beats the crap out of every single one of them.

Physically and metaphorically — R S (@RSforyou722) October 25, 2022

The Corinthian, on the other hand, found little to no love, largely due to the tragic amount of people who somehow haven’t gotten around to watching The Sandman just yet.

Who's that dude with glasses on? — 𝗵𝗮𝗿𝗶 ﾒ𝟶 (@PillaiShreehari) October 25, 2022

Homelander

Gorr

Harrow

Wanda

White Dragon

Riddler

Sabbac

Milo

No idea who the guy with glasses is — Inny (@Innyv_) October 25, 2022

Upon receiving this information, some of Twitter’s more dutiful residents took rightful initiative.

The dude you don't know is The Corinthian from the Sandman series. Really recommend you give it a shot, mad good. — GMW (@GullibleWalnut) October 25, 2022

what the fuck watch sandman — Dak (@CbmFunny) October 25, 2022

And we’ve still got a few more villains to meet before the year is up as well, most notably Black Panther: Wakanda Forever‘s Namor, who just might go toe-to-toe with Homelander if this ranking selection ever gets revised.